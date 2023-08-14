U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Nicholas Maytas poses for a picture with a titanium compressed water bottle at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 7, 2023. Maytas was one of the recipients of the Air Combat Control Momentum Fund for his idea of implementing filtration bottles in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 08:11 Photo ID: 7971682 VIRIN: 230807-F-IQ323-1003 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.2 MB Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen drive innovation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.