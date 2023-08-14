Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen drive innovation [Image 1 of 3]

    Airmen drive innovation

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Nicholas Maytas poses for a picture with a titanium compressed water bottle at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 7, 2023. Maytas was one of the recipients of the Air Combat Control Momentum Fund for his idea of implementing filtration bottles in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 08:11
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US 
    ACC
    Innovation
    23rd Wing
    Momentum Fund

