    Airmen drive innovation [Image 2 of 3]

    Airmen drive innovation

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A titanium compressed water filtration bottle sits displayed on a table at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 7, 2023. The water bottles filter has the capability of filtering harmful pathogens from water for up to 30 days of continuous use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)

