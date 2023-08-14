A titanium compressed water filtration bottle sits displayed on a table at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 7, 2023. The water bottles filter has the capability of filtering harmful pathogens from water for up to 30 days of continuous use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sir Wyrick)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 08:11
|Photo ID:
|7971688
|VIRIN:
|230807-F-IQ323-1006
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|VALDOSTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Airmen drive innovation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT