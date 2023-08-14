U.S. Army combat medics with 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington National Guard, insert a decompression needle into an essential care simulator manikin during an immersive combat scenario at the Medical Simulation Training Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 5, 2023. During the two-day training, medics from four units rendered care under fire, tactical field care, and casualty evacuation to a battalion aid station. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 04:12
|Photo ID:
|7971560
|VIRIN:
|230805-Z-YS961-6551
|Resolution:
|4681x3121
|Size:
|460.63 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Trauma Triage: Washington National Guard combat medics train for casualty care [Image 25 of 25], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
