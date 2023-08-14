Trauma Triage: Washington National Guard combat medics train for casualty care

U.S. Army combat medics with 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington National Guard, locate and asses a casualty during an immersive combat scenario at the Medical Simulation Training Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 5, 2023. During the two-day training, medics from four units rendered care under fire, tactical field care, and casualty evacuation to a battalion aid station. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

