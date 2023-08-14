Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trauma Triage: Washington National Guard combat medics train for casualty care [Image 2 of 25]

    Trauma Triage: Washington National Guard combat medics train for casualty care

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Army combat medics with 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington National Guard, locate and asses a casualty during an immersive combat scenario at the Medical Simulation Training Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 5, 2023. During the two-day training, medics from four units rendered care under fire, tactical field care, and casualty evacuation to a battalion aid station. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 04:12
    Photo ID: 7971559
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-YS961-6535
    Resolution: 4858x3239
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trauma Triage: Washington National Guard combat medics train for casualty care [Image 25 of 25], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Medic
    casualty evacuation
    Army
    National Guard
    Combat Casualty Care
    tactical field care

