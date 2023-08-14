III Marine Expeditionary Force creates Emergency Service cards

Michelle Wozniak, the III Marine Expeditionary Force Prevention Director, left, gives an emergency service card to Jacob Aimes, the III MEF Inspector General Investigator on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, August 8, 2023. Marine Forces Japan ordered the cards to distribute to all assigned personnel, serving as a quick reference for emergency numbers in Japan during emergencies or disasters. Wozniak is a native of Honolulu, Hawaii and Aimes is a native of Detroit, Mich. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer)

Date Taken: 08.08.2023
Location: URUMA, JP