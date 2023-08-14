Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Marine Expeditionary Force creates Emergency Service cards [Image 2 of 2]

    URUMA, JAPAN

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Michelle Wozniak, the III Marine Expeditionary Force Prevention Director, left, gives an emergency service card to Jacob Aimes, the III MEF Inspector General Investigator on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, August 8, 2023. Marine Forces Japan ordered the cards to distribute to all assigned personnel, serving as a quick reference for emergency numbers in Japan during emergencies or disasters. Wozniak is a native of Honolulu, Hawaii and Aimes is a native of Detroit, Mich. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 01:11
    Photo ID: 7971442
    VIRIN: 230808-M-GB409-4987
    Resolution: 7541x5030
    Size: 11.54 MB
    Location: URUMA, JP
