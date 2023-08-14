Emergency services cards are on display on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, August 8, 2023. Marine Forces Japan ordered the cards to distribute to all assigned personnel, serving as a quick reference for emergency numbers in Japan during emergencies or disasters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 01:11
|Photo ID:
|7971441
|VIRIN:
|230808-M-GB409-4973
|Resolution:
|3491x2328
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|URUMA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force creates Emergency Service cards [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Savannah Mesimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT