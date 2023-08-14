MARFORJ receives 45,000 EMS cards for SOFA personnel

Photo By Sgt. Savannah Mesimer | Michelle Wozniak, the III Marine Expeditionary Force Prevention Director, left, gives...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Savannah Mesimer | Michelle Wozniak, the III Marine Expeditionary Force Prevention Director, left, gives an emergency service card to Jacob Aimes, the III MEF Inspector General Investigator on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, August 8, 2023. Marine Forces Japan ordered the cards to distribute to all assigned personnel, serving as a quick reference for emergency numbers in Japan during emergencies or disasters. Wozniak is a native of Honolulu, Hawaii and Aimes is a native of Detroit, Mich. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer) see less | View Image Page

Adjusting to the laws and regulations of a new host nation can be confusing enough. Throw in a medical emergency, and international numbers with specific dialing instructions, and the unfamiliarity could lead to delays in assistance. To ease the cultural transition, and avoid miscommunication, MARFORJ commanders and emergency coordinators invested in a solution.



Cards will be distributed to SOFA personnel and adult dependents new to Japan during their first week, the cards will also be part of the sponsorship program. Unit commanders will be responsible for distributing these cards to those personnel under their charge.



The wallet-sized cards are a plastic and have DoD Emergency Services, +81 phone numbers for Okinawa and mainland Japan, as well as Japan’s 119 emergency number with dialing instructions. The phone numbers are reachable from both Japanese and U.S. mobile phones with telephone service.



The differences for requesting medical assistance between the U.S. and Japan should not cause a delay in reaching emergency care during the first crucial moments of an emergency. All personnel should be able to quickly contact the necessary services in a time of need. The cards are also designed to direct personnel to the proper emergency service based on location.



By October 1, 2023, all eligible personnel should receive an emergency services card. Each unit will have a representative working with III Marine Expeditionary Force, Force Preservation Office, who will serve as the central distribution point, to request additional cards and keep pace with new arrivals.



“The personnel and their families who keep us mission-ready are our most valuable resource,” said Michelle Wozniak, a member of the III MEF Force Preservation team. “It is imperative that they know how to seek help or assistance when needed.”



Other valuable emergency resources include AtHoc notifications and the Government of Japan’s “Safety Tips” application. Please visit https://www.iiimef.marines.mil/Emergency-Communication/ for more helpful links and information.