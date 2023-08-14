Australian Army Capt. Rhys Davies, an AH-1Z pilot assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and native of Sydney, briefs the raid force during an amphibious raid course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 1, 2023. The raid course is conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, to teach and evaluate MEU forces’ capabilities to complete effective raids to seize an area to deny enemy actions and potentially provide information for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 19:55 Photo ID: 7971051 VIRIN: 230801-M-LO557-1082 Resolution: 4735x3157 Size: 1.39 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Company, BLT 1/5 Completes Amphibious Raid Course [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.