    Bravo Company, BLT 1/5 Completes Amphibious Raid Course [Image 14 of 15]

    Bravo Company, BLT 1/5 Completes Amphibious Raid Course

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to board an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, after completing a raid during an amphibious raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 2, 2023. The raid course, conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, teaches and evaluates MEU forces’ capabilities to complete effective raids to seize an area to deny enemy actions and potentially provide information for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

