U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to exit a CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, in an objective area while conducting a helicopter raid during an amphibious raid course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 2, 2023. The raid course, conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, teaches and evaluates MEU forces’ capabilities to complete effective raids to seize an area to deny enemy actions and potentially provide information for future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 19:55 Photo ID: 7971056 VIRIN: 230803-M-LO557-1043 Resolution: 5455x3637 Size: 7.14 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Company, BLT 1/5 Completes Amphibious Raid Course [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.