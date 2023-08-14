Global Strike Command Commander Visits Vandenberg

U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas Bussiere, Global Strike Command and U.S. Strategic Command commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Clegg, director of Sentinel Systems Directorate, discuss during a tour of Building 8337 on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023. Gen. Bussiere and the Honorable Mr. Beshar visited Vandenberg to meet the base’s Northrop Grumman employees that integrate with GSC in order to obtain and maintain space defense and security. Other GSC members such as Col. Clegg attended the tour as well. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

