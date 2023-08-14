Global Strike Command Commander Visits Vandenberg

U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas Bussiere, Global Strike Command and U.S. Strategic Command commander, and the Honorable Peter Beshar, General Counsel of the U.S. Department of the Air Force, discuss during their tour of Building 8337 on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023. Gen. Bussiere and the Honorable Mr. Beshar visited Vandenberg to meet the base’s Northrop Grumman employees that integrate with GSC in order to obtain and maintain space defense and security. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

