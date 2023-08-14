Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Global Strike Command Commander Visits Vandenberg [Image 1 of 3]

    Global Strike Command Commander Visits Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Thomas Bussiere, Global Strike Command and U.S. Strategic Command commander, and the Honorable Peter Beshar, General Counsel of the U.S. Department of the Air Force, discuss during their tour of Building 8337 on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023. Gen. Bussiere and the Honorable Mr. Beshar visited Vandenberg to meet the base’s Northrop Grumman employees that integrate with GSC in order to obtain and maintain space defense and security. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 16:49
    Photo ID: 7970778
    VIRIN: 230803-F-XI961-1010
    Resolution: 5633x4024
    Size: 10.41 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Global Strike Command Commander Visits Vandenberg [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Global Strike Command Commander Visits Vandenberg
    Global Strike Command Commander Visits Vandenberg
    Global Strike Command Commander Visits Vandenberg

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    global strike command
    vandenberg
    northrop grumman
    space force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT