230814-N-PN850-1028 WASHINGTON (Aug. 14, 2023) Chief Webb welcomes his family in thanks for their support during his service. The U.S. Navy Band celebrates the retirement of Chief Musician Michael Webb. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 15:39
|Photo ID:
|7970546
|VIRIN:
|230814-N-PN850-1028
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Navy Band celebrates the retirement of Chief Musician Michael Webb. [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
