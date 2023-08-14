230814-N-PN850-1085 WASHINGTON (Aug. 14, 2023) The Sea Chanters honor Chief Webb by singing "Let There Be Peace on Earth." The U.S. Navy Band celebrates the retirement of Chief Musician Michael Webb. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)

Date Taken: 08.13.2023
Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US