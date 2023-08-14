230814-N-PN850-1067 WASHINGTON (Aug. 14, 2023) Senior Enlisted Advisor Master Chief Musician Jim Armstrong offers thanks in recognition of the service of Chief Webb on behalf of the enlisted sailors of the Navy Band. The U.S. Navy Band celebrates the retirement of Chief Musician Michael Webb. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 15:39 Photo ID: 7970548 VIRIN: 230814-N-PN850-1067 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 0 B Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The U.S. Navy Band celebrates the retirement of Chief Musician Michael Webb. [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.