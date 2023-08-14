U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Scoggins, 126th Maintenance Squadron, crew chief, monitors a KC-135 Stratotanker’s fuel intake during a hot pit refuel during Exercise Northern Agility 2023 at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 1, 2023. Northern Agility encompasses the Air National Guard’s portion of Exercise Northern Strike 2023. NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)

This work, 126th ARW Goes Hot [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.