    126th ARW Goes Hot [Image 2 of 3]

    126th ARW Goes Hot

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    A 126th Air Refueling Wing, KC-135 Stratotanker, Illinois Air National Guard, is refueled during a hot pit refuel at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 1, 2023, during Exercise Northern Agility. Exercise Northern Agility encompasses the Air National Guard’s portion of Exercise Northern Strike 2023. NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)

    This work, 126th ARW Goes Hot [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    126 ARW
    NS23
    NS2023

