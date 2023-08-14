126th ARW Goes Hot

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Spencer Liedl, 126th Operations Group, pilot, inspects a KC-135 Stratotanker prior to take-off in support of ExerciseNorthern Agility 2023, Aug. 1, 2023 at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Exercise Northern Agility 2023 encompasses the Air National Guard’s portion of Exercise Northern Strike 2023. NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison)

