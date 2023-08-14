32nd CNO Relinquishment of Office

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Aug. 14, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday is relieved by Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, during the relinquishment of office ceremony held at the United States Naval Academy, Aug. 14. In accordance with Title 10 of United States Code 8035, the Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Lisa Franchetti, will perform the duties of the CNO until a 33rd Chief of Naval Operations is appointed. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray/Released)

