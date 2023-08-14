Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    32nd CNO Relinquishment of Office [Image 3 of 13]

    32nd CNO Relinquishment of Office

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro  

    Chief of Naval Operations

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Aug. 14, 2023) - Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday is relieved by Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, during the relinquishment of office ceremony held at the United States Naval Academy, Aug. 14. In accordance with Title 10 of United States Code 8035, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Lisa Franchetti, will perform the duties of the CNO until a 33rd Chief of Naval Operations is appointed. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Zingaro/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 14:23
    Photo ID: 7970392
    VIRIN: 230814-N-KB401-1674
    Resolution: 2752x4128
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 32nd CNO Relinquishment of Office [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Relinquishment
    Adm. Mike Gilday
    Adm. Lisa Franchetti

