32nd CNO Relinquishment of Office

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Aug. 14, 2023) - Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti delivers remarks during a relinquishment of office ceremony at the United States Naval Academy, Aug. 14. In accordance with Title 10 of United States Code 8035, the Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Lisa Franchetti, will perform the duties of the Chief of Naval Operations until a 33rd Chief of Naval Operations is appointed. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Zingaro/Released)

