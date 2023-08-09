AFMAO trains Westover Air Reserve Base chaplains

Chaplains from Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts observe dignified transfer training during their visit to Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 9, 2023. The chapel team received thorough training covering grief support, family care and a newly added simulated dignified transfer training component. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

