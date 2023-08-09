Chaplains from Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts observe dignified transfer training during their visit to Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 9, 2023. The chapel team received thorough training covering grief support, family care and a newly added simulated dignified transfer training component. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 10:48
|Photo ID:
|7969833
|VIRIN:
|230809-F-UK538-1011
|Resolution:
|5792x3861
|Size:
|5.95 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMAO trains Westover Air Reserve Base chaplains [Image 9 of 9], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT