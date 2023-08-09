Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFMAO trains Westover Air Reserve Base chaplains [Image 8 of 9]

    AFMAO trains Westover Air Reserve Base chaplains

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Capt. William Kilgore, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations staff chaplain, breaks the tension with Capt. Elliott Dix, Westover Air Reserve Base chaplain, before the start of simulated solemn dignified transfer training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 9, 2023. The training helped the chaplains gain a better understanding of what Airmen from their wing experience when they deploy in support of the mortuary mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 10:48
    Photo ID: 7969828
    VIRIN: 230809-F-UK538-1145
    Resolution: 4688x3125
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMAO trains Westover Air Reserve Base chaplains [Image 9 of 9], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFMAO trains Westover Air Reserve Base chaplains
    AFMAO trains Westover Air Reserve Base chaplains
    AFMAO trains Westover Air Reserve Base chaplains
    AFMAO trains Westover Air Reserve Base chaplains
    AFMAO trains Westover Air Reserve Base chaplains
    AFMAO trains Westover Air Reserve Base chaplains
    AFMAO trains Westover Air Reserve Base chaplains
    AFMAO trains Westover Air Reserve Base chaplains
    AFMAO trains Westover Air Reserve Base chaplains

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT