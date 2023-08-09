Capt. William Kilgore, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations staff chaplain, breaks the tension with Capt. Elliott Dix, Westover Air Reserve Base chaplain, before the start of simulated solemn dignified transfer training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 9, 2023. The training helped the chaplains gain a better understanding of what Airmen from their wing experience when they deploy in support of the mortuary mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 10:48 Photo ID: 7969828 VIRIN: 230809-F-UK538-1145 Resolution: 4688x3125 Size: 3.55 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMAO trains Westover Air Reserve Base chaplains [Image 9 of 9], by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.