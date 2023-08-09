Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosts Red Dragon Ambassador training session [Image 6 of 6]

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosts Red Dragon Ambassador training session

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.03.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Sarah Kang 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    The 501st Military Intelligence Brigade Soldiers conduct the Red Dragon Ambassador training event at the Soldier Resiliency Center from July 31 to August 4.

    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 01:39
    This work, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosts Red Dragon Ambassador training session [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Sarah Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosts Red Dragon Ambassador program

