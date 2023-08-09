The 501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosted a Red Dragon Ambassador training event at the Soldier Resiliency Center from July 31 to August 4. The training provides an opportunity for the Soldiers to get a better understanding of SHARP and the Military Equal Opportunity Program. Soldiers learned more about their role in prevention and intervention and what resources are available for victims.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 01:39 Photo ID: 7969343 VIRIN: 230731-A-UQ751-8631 Resolution: 2048x2048 Size: 0 B Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosts Red Dragon Ambassador training session [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Sarah Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.