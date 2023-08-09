The 501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosted a Red Dragon Ambassador training event at the Soldier Resiliency Center from July 31 to August 4. The training provides an opportunity for the Soldiers to get a better understanding of SHARP and the Military Equal Opportunity Program. Soldiers learned more about their role in prevention and intervention and what resources are available for victims.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 01:39
|Photo ID:
|7969343
|VIRIN:
|230731-A-UQ751-8631
|Resolution:
|2048x2048
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosts Red Dragon Ambassador training session [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Sarah Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosts Red Dragon Ambassador program
