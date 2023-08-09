501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosts Red Dragon Ambassador program

The 501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosted a Red Dragon Ambassador training event at the Soldier Resiliency Center from July 31 to August 4. The training provides an opportunity for the Soldiers to get a better understanding of SHARP and the Military Equal Opportunity Program. Soldiers learned more about their role in prevention and intervention and what resources are available for victims.



The 501st MI Brigade continues to commit to creating a safe environment for all our Soldiers and executes SHARP training as a vital part of our mission readiness.

Date Taken: 08.04.2023
Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR