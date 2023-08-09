Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosts Red Dragon Ambassador program

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosts Red Dragon Ambassador training session

    Photo By 1st Lt. Sarah Kang | The 501st Military Intelligence Brigade Soldiers conduct the Red Dragon Ambassador...... read more read more

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.04.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Sarah Kang 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    The 501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosted a Red Dragon Ambassador training event at the Soldier Resiliency Center from July 31 to August 4. The training provides an opportunity for the Soldiers to get a better understanding of SHARP and the Military Equal Opportunity Program. Soldiers learned more about their role in prevention and intervention and what resources are available for victims.

    The 501st MI Brigade continues to commit to creating a safe environment for all our Soldiers and executes SHARP training as a vital part of our mission readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 01:39
    Story ID: 451289
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosts Red Dragon Ambassador program, by 1LT Sarah Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosts Red Dragon Ambassador training session
    501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosts Red Dragon Ambassador training session
    501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosts Red Dragon Ambassador training session
    501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosts Red Dragon Ambassador training session
    501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosts Red Dragon Ambassador training session
    501st Military Intelligence Brigade hosts Red Dragon Ambassador training session

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SHARP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT