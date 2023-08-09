KOSRAE, Federated States of Micronesia (Aug. 14, 2023) - (From left) Gov. Alexander Narruhn, Chuuk State; Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas; Vice President Aren Palik, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM); Alissa Bibb, Charge d’Affairs, U.S. Embassy Kolonia; Gov. Tulensa Palik, Kosrae State; and Lt. Gov. Francis Itimai, Yap State, pose for a photo during the FSM and United States Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) in Kosrae, Aug. 14.



The JCM is in accordance with the Compact of Free Association (COFA) Title III: Security and Defense Relations, and enables ongoing dialogue between nations, which prove to enhance security and defense responsibilities in the region.



(U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Katie Koenig)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 01:24 Photo ID: 7969341 VIRIN: 230814-N-XB957-1003 Resolution: 1024x796 Size: 139.57 KB Location: FM Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and FSM Convene Joint Committee Meeting in Kosrae [Image 3 of 3], by LCDR Katie Koenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.