U.S. and FSM Convene Joint Committee Meeting in Kosrae

KOSRAE, Federated States of Micronesia (Aug. 14, 2023) - (From left) Gov. Alexander Narruhn, Chuuk State; Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas; Vice President Aren Palik, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM); Alissa Bibb, Charge d’Affairs, U.S. Embassy Kolonia; Gov. Tulensa Palik, Kosrae State; and Lt. Gov. Francis Itimai, Yap State, pose for a photo during the FSM and United States Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) in Kosrae, Aug. 14.
The JCM is in accordance with the Compact of Free Association (COFA) Title III: Security and Defense Relations, and enables ongoing dialogue between nations, which prove to enhance security and defense responsibilities in the region.
(U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Katie Koenig)
