U.S. and FSM Convene Joint Committee Meeting in Kosrae

KOSRAE, Federated States of Micronesia (Aug. 14, 2023) - Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas, offers remarks during the Federated States of Micronesia and United States Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) in Kosrae, Aug. 14.
The JCM is in accordance with the Compact of Free Association (COFA) Title III: Security and Defense Relations, and enables ongoing dialogue between nations, which prove to enhance security and defense responsibilities in the region.
(U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Katie Koenig)
