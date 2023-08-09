Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and FSM Convene Joint Committee Meeting in Kosrae [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. and FSM Convene Joint Committee Meeting in Kosrae

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    08.14.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Katie Koenig 

    Joint Region Marianas

    KOSRAE, Federated States of Micronesia (Aug. 14, 2023) - (From left) Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, commander, Joint Region Marianas; Vice President Aren Palik, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM); and Alissa Bibb, Charge d’Affairs, U.S. Embassy Kolonia, pose for a photo during the FSM and United States Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) in Kosrae, Aug. 14.

    The JCM is in accordance with the Compact of Free Association (COFA) Title III: Security and Defense Relations, and enables ongoing dialogue between nations, which prove to enhance security and defense responsibilities in the region.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Katie Koenig)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 01:24
    VIRIN: 230814-N-XB957-1002
    Location: FM
