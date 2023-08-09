Eighth Army visiting the Communication Center

U.S. Army Soldiers and Civilian employees shake hands during a tour of the Communication Center, 1st Signal Brigade Headquarters, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 14, 2023. That day, Col. Roderick R. Laughman, the Deputy Commanding Officer of Sustainment for Eighth Army visited the Communication Center. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawnee Vercammen)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 01:37
|Photo ID:
|7969335
|VIRIN:
|230714-A-QO916-1030
|Resolution:
|2048x1315
|Size:
|546.19 KB
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
