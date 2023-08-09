Eighth Army visiting the Communication Center

Col. Roderick R. Laughman, the Deputy Commanding Officer of Sustainment for Eighth Army, and Col. Christopher McClure, the 1st Signal Brigade Commander tour the Communication center on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 14, 2023. Laughman and McClure toured the Communication Center to show what 1st Signal Brigade has done with their new facilities since they moved in it. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawnee Vercammen)

