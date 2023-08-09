Eighth Army visiting the Communication Center

U.S. Soldiers and Civilians pose for a picture at the Communication Center, on Camp Humphreys, July 14, 2023. This group of people posed for a picture after visiting the Communication Center which is the new Headquarters for 1st Signal Brigade and Signal Operations on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawnee Vercammen)

