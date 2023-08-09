Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army visiting the Communication Center [Image 3 of 5]

    Eighth Army visiting the Communication Center

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers and Civilians pose for a picture at the Communication Center, on Camp Humphreys, July 14, 2023. This group of people posed for a picture after visiting the Communication Center which is the new Headquarters for 1st Signal Brigade and Signal Operations on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shawnee Vercammen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 01:37
    Photo ID: 7969333
    VIRIN: 230714-A-QO916-1013
    Resolution: 2048x1670
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army visiting the Communication Center [Image 5 of 5], by SGT SHAWNEE VERCAMMEN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OneTeam
    1stToCommunicate

