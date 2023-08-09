230805-N-NS135-1065 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 5, 2023) Ensign Ben Kim, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), prepares dinner for the crew, Aug. 5, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.13.2023 08:00 Photo ID: 7968507 VIRIN: 230805-N-NS135-1065 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 1.19 MB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramage Sailor Prepares Food [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.