    Ramage Sailor Prepares Food [Image 5 of 5]

    Ramage Sailor Prepares Food

    IONIAN SEA

    08.05.2023

    230805-N-NS135-1065 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 5, 2023) Ensign Ben Kim, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), prepares dinner for the crew, Aug. 5, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Location: IONIAN SEA
