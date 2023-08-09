Fresh Water Washdown Onboard Ramage

230805-N-NS135-1001 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 5, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), conduct a fresh water wash down of the ship, Aug. 5, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.13.2023 Photo ID: 7968459 Location: IONIAN SEA