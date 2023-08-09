230805-N-NS135-1050 IONIAN SEA (Aug. 5, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), perform a zone inspection, Aug. 5, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Date Posted: 08.13.2023 08:00 Photo ID: 7968464 VIRIN: 230805-N-NS135-1050 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.17 MB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Perform A Zone Inspection [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.