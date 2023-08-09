Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCOM Deputy Commander Visits USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) [Image 1 of 4]

    CENTCOM Deputy Commander Visits USS New Hampshire (SSN 778)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Stoner 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Vice Adm. Jim Kilby, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces, Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, deputy chief of the general staff, Israeli Defense Force (IDF), and Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot, deputy commander, U.S. Central Command, are met by Capt. Jason Pittman, commodore, Submarine Squadron Six (CSS 6) and Cmdr. Carl Jappert, commanding officer, USS New Hampshire (SSN 778). This visit is hosted by U.S. Central Command to meet counterparts, discuss U.S.-Israel topics of interests, and deepen the U.S.-IDF strategic relationship. USS New Hampshire is homeported in Norfolk, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron Stoner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 18:23
    VIRIN: 230809-N-UB408-1033
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
