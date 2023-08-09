CENTCOM Deputy Commander Visits USS New Hampshire (SSN 778)

Vice Adm. Jim Kilby, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces, speaks with Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, deputy chief of the general staff, Israeli Defense Force (IDF), and Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot, deputy commander, U.S. Central Command, during a tour of the torpedo room aboard USS New Hampshire (SSN 778). This visit is hosted by U.S. Central Command to meet counterparts, discuss U.S.-Israel topics of interests, and deepen the U.S.-IDF strategic relationship. USS New Hampshire is homeported in Norfolk, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron Stoner)

