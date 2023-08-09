Cmdr. Carl Jappert, commanding officer, USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) gives a tour of the boat to Vice Adm. Jim Kilby, deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces, Maj. Gen. Amir Baram, deputy chief of the general staff, Israeli Defense Force (IDF), and Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot, deputy commander, U.S. Central Command. This visit is hosted by U.S. Central Command to meet counterparts, discuss U.S.-Israel topics of interests, and deepen the U.S.-IDF strategic relationship. USS New Hampshire is homeported in Norfolk, Va. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cameron Stoner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.12.2023 18:23 Photo ID: 7968267 VIRIN: 230809-N-UB408-1056 Resolution: 5383x3845 Size: 1.21 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CENTCOM Deputy Commander Visits USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cameron Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.