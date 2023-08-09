Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2 [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Soldiers representing the 7th Infantry Division, I Corps, competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, attend a reception event Aug. 12, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Soldiers learned about the Army installation and the history behind the events that make up the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 18:20
    Photo ID: 7968265
    VIRIN: 230812-A-RM492-9417
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

