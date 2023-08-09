Staff Sgt. Raymond Voytek, from West Haven, Connecticut, a Soldier with the 7th Infantry Division, I Corps, competing in the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition, attends a reception event Aug. 12, 2023, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The Soldiers learned about the Army installation and the history behind the events that make up the competition. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2023 Date Posted: 08.12.2023 18:20 Photo ID: 7968263 VIRIN: 230812-A-RM492-9373 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.56 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Hometown: WEST HAVEN, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2023 Training Day 2 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.