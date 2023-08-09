Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) and USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) [Image 15 of 24]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) and USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 9, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Abigail Martinez, from Houston, fires a shot line on the flight deck as Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship, USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7), comes alongside for a replenishment-at-sea with the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, August 9, 2023. Commander, Task Force (CTF) 73, in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 17:02
    Photo ID: 7968207
    VIRIN: 230809-N-SI601-2049
    Resolution: 5122x3415
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    RAS
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    replenishment-at-sea
    U.S. Navy
    USNS Carl Brashear

