USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) and USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 9, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Abigail Martinez, from Houston, fires a shot line on the flight deck as Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship, USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7), comes alongside for a replenishment-at-sea with the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, August 9, 2023. Commander, Task Force (CTF) 73, in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

