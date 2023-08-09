PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 9, 2023) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Velez, from Hightstown, New Jersey, labels mail in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) and MSC dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7), in the Philippine Sea, August 9, 2023. Commander, Task Force (CTF) 73, in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.12.2023 17:03 Photo ID: 7968225 VIRIN: 230809-N-JO823-1035 Resolution: 2752x2128 Size: 1.17 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Yukon (T-AO 202) and USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) [Image 24 of 24], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.