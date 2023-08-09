USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) supply Sailors conduct daily operations

CELEBES SEA (Aug. 8, 2023) Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Nelson Triplett, from Louisville, Kentucky, audits receipts in the supply mezzanine aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Celebes Sea, August 8, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

