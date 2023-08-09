Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) supply Sailors conduct daily operations [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) supply Sailors conduct daily operations

    CELEBES SEA

    08.08.2023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    CELEBES SEA (Aug. 8, 2023) Chief Logistics Specialist Rex SantosValerio, from Manila, Philippines, reviews source material in the supply mezzanine aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Celebes Sea, August 8, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

