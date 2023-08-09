926 AMXS Phoenix AMU ribbon cutting

Col. Michael Cabral, 926th Wing commander, speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s new Phoenix Aircraft Maintenance Unit August 11, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photos by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)
Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
Date Posted:
|08.12.2023 13:35
Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
