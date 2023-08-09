Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    926 AMXS Phoenix AMU ribbon cutting [Image 6 of 8]

    926 AMXS Phoenix AMU ribbon cutting

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham 

    926th Wing Public Affairs

    Leadership from the 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron cut the ribbon to open the new Phoenix Aircraft Maintenance Unit August 11, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photos by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

    VIRIN: 230811-F-PZ006-1034
    This work, 926 AMXS Phoenix AMU ribbon cutting [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nellis Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    926 Wing
    926 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Phoenix Aircraft Maintenance Unit

