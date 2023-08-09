Members of the 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron unveil the sign for the new Phoenix Aircraft Maintenance Unit during a ribbon cutting ceremony August 11, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photos by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2023 13:34
|Photo ID:
|7968067
|VIRIN:
|230811-F-PZ006-1027
|Resolution:
|4121x3297
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 926 AMXS Phoenix AMU ribbon cutting [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
