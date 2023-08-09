Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honor Graduates of GMI Class 62 [Image 4 of 5]

    Honor Graduates of GMI Class 62

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Second Lieutenant Manuel Girbal (left) was recognized as the distinguished honor graduate of the Georgia Military Institute’s Officer Candidate School Class 62 during a commissioning ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. August 12, 2023. Girbal was also recognized for achieving the highest marks in the class for physical fitness. Second Lieutenant Tyler Porter (right) received the Roswell Hathaway III Award in recognition of academic excellence.

    This work, Honor Graduates of GMI Class 62 [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia Army National Guard&rsquo;s OCS Program Commissions 12 Lieutenants

    Leadership
    OCS
    Army
    National Guard
    GMI
    Georgia Military Institute

