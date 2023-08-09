Honor Graduates of GMI Class 62

Second Lieutenant Manuel Girbal (left) was recognized as the distinguished honor graduate of the Georgia Military Institute’s Officer Candidate School Class 62 during a commissioning ceremony at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga. August 12, 2023. Girbal was also recognized for achieving the highest marks in the class for physical fitness. Second Lieutenant Tyler Porter (right) received the Roswell Hathaway III Award in recognition of academic excellence.

