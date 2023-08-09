Georgia Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Vicenta Marshall receives the oath of office from Capt. Jacqueline Handloser during the commissioning ceremony for OCS Class 62 at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Ga. August 12, 2023. Marshall is assigned to the Forest Park-based Company B, 221st Military Intelligence Battalion of the 78th Troop Command.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2023 13:13
|Photo ID:
|7968042
|VIRIN:
|230812-Z-AQ105-1583
|Resolution:
|7151x5724
|Size:
|14.45 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FOREST PARK, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
