Georgia Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Raimar Rivera is pinned with his new rank by his family during the commissioning ceremony for OCS Class 62 at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Ga. August 12, 2023. Cobb is assigned to the Rome-based 1160th Transportation Company of the 201st Regional Support Group.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2023 Date Posted: 08.12.2023 13:11 Photo ID: 7968040 VIRIN: 230812-A-AQ105-9894 Resolution: 5057x7063 Size: 13.05 MB Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Hometown: ROME, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commissioning Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.