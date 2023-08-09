Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commissioning Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Commissioning Ceremony

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Georgia Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Raimar Rivera is pinned with his new rank by his family during the commissioning ceremony for OCS Class 62 at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Ga. August 12, 2023. Cobb is assigned to the Rome-based 1160th Transportation Company of the 201st Regional Support Group.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 13:11
    Photo ID: 7968040
    VIRIN: 230812-A-AQ105-9894
    Resolution: 5057x7063
    Size: 13.05 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Hometown: ROME, GA, US
    This work, Commissioning Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia Military Institute Class 62
    Oath of Office
    Commissioning Ceremony
    Honor Graduates of GMI Class 62
    Oath of Office

    Georgia Army National Guard&rsquo;s OCS Program Commissions 12 Lieutenants

    Leadership
    OCS
    Army
    National Guard
    GMI
    Georgia Military Institute

