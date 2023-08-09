Georgia Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Raimar Rivera is pinned with his new rank by his family during the commissioning ceremony for OCS Class 62 at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Ga. August 12, 2023. Cobb is assigned to the Rome-based 1160th Transportation Company of the 201st Regional Support Group.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2023 13:11
|Photo ID:
|7968040
|VIRIN:
|230812-A-AQ105-9894
|Resolution:
|5057x7063
|Size:
|13.05 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|ROME, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
